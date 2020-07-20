Police identified the Landover victim as 30-year-old Ronald Henderson Jr. He was found with gunshot wounds Saturday in the 2400 block of Kent Village Place. Police were called to the area at 11 a.m. and Henderson, of Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they do not think it was a random crime and are working to identify a suspect.
An hour before Henderson was killed, a woman was found fatally shot in a car in the Clinton area, authorities said. The department has not released the woman’s name. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
—Katie Mettler
VIRGINIA
Pedestrian struck by car in June has died
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in late June in Prince William County has died.
The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on June 29, according to police. The pedestrian — identified as Tyler Joseph Thoma, 27, of no fixed address — was walking near Nokesville Road and Golf Academy Drive in Bristow. He was struck by a Ford Fiesta and taken to a hospital. Police said he died Sunday.
The driver was not injured.
— Dana Hedgpeth