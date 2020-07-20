MARYLAND

Pr. George's police probe three homicides

Prince George’s police are investigating three fatal shootings over the weekend in Landover, Temple Hills and Clinton.

On Monday, authorities identified the man killed in Temple Hills as 18-year-old Marc Sabian Allen. Police were called to the 2900 block of St. Clair Drive on Sunday, where two men were found with gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m., detectives said. Both were taken to a hospital, where Allen was pronounced dead. The other victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police identified the Landover victim as 30-year-old Ronald Henderson Jr. He was found with gunshot wounds Saturday in the 2400 block of Kent Village Place. Police were called to the area at 11 a.m. and Henderson, of Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they do not think it was a random crime and are working to identify a suspect.

An hour before Henderson was killed, a woman was found fatally shot in a car in the Clinton area, authorities said. The department has not released the woman’s name. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

—Katie Mettler

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian struck by car in June has died

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in late June in Prince William County has died.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on June 29, according to police. The pedestrian — identified as Tyler Joseph Thoma, 27, of no fixed address — was walking near Nokesville Road and Golf Academy Drive in Bristow. He was struck by a Ford Fiesta and taken to a hospital. Police said he died Sunday.

The driver was not injured.

— Dana Hedgpeth