MARYLAND

3 more resign from UMMS board

Three members of the University of Maryland Medical System board resigned Tuesday, including chair Stephen A. Burch, the latest development in a self-dealing scandal that has engulfed the hospital system and led to the resignation last week of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh (D).

Burch and board member Kevin O’Connor’s resignations are effective July 1; board member Scott Rifkin resigned effective immediately, the hospital system said in a news release.

The Baltimore Sun first reported in March that several UMMS board members, including Pugh, had deals with the system they oversaw, which were in some cases worth millions of dollars. Pugh, who was also on the board, gave up that seat weeks ago; several other board members have also resigned or are on leave.

Interim chief executive John Ashworth said Rifkin’s resignation was part of the system’s “effort to prevent conflicts and increase transparency.” Rifkin provided software for the hospital system from his company, Real Time Medical Systems. He said he offered the software free of charge, and considered it a donation to the hospital system.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Tuesday that he has been “very clear that the hospital system has a lot of work to do to restore public trust.”

“This is another important step in that process,” Hogan said in a statement about the resignations.

The Maryland General Assembly passed legislation this year that will dissolve the UMMS board in several stages, require members to reapply, and bar members from holding single-source contracts with the system.

— Rachel Chason

Fire causes damage at garden-supply warehouse

Fire caused significant damage Monday to a garden-supply warehouse in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Firefighters were called about 12:20 p.m. to the Bell Nursery in the Burtonsville area, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire department.

He said the blaze appeared to be accidental.

— Martin Weil

Woman found slain in Howard County

A woman was found killed Sunday in her apartment in the Columbia area of Howard County, county police said. They said a man who lived with her was found critically injured.

The homicide victim was identified by police as Amanda Nicole Harris, 36. The man was identified as William James Webb, 42. Their injuries resulted from blunt force trauma.

Police said they knew of no motive.

— Martin Weil

Man is shot, killed in Pr. George's County

A D.C. man was shot and killed early Tuesday in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The incident happened just after midnight in the 5300 block of Kenmont Road in Oxon Hill, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots found a man lying unresponsive on a sidewalk, shot in the body.

The man was identified by police as 24-year-old Ravond Simms of Southwest Washington. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 301-772-4925.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

$4.4 billion budget approved in Fairfax

Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a $4.4 billion budget that keeps the residential property tax rate at $1.15 per $100 of assessed value while adding funds for affordable housing and environmental programs.

The budget, approved unanimously, gives the county’s 13,000 employees cost-of-living increases of 2.1 percent and adds another $5 million toward affordable housing, two staff positions for a new Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination and $200,000 toward a legal-defense fund for immigrants facing deportation.

— Antonio Olivo

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news