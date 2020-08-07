Police said another man who was shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Also shot was a 16-year-old male who made it on his own to a hospital, authorities said.

Other details were not available.

Homicides are up 17 percent in the District compared with this time last year.

AD

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Insurance enrollment period reopened

Officials are reopening a coronavirus special enrollment period for people to enlist in the state’s health insurance exchange. The period will run through Dec. 15, officials said Friday.

AD

More than 54,000 Maryland residents enrolled for health coverage during an initial special enrollment period that began March 16 and ended on July 15.

Officials said that in allowing enrollment on the exchange through December, Maryland will offer the longest special enrollment period in the nation related to the coronavirus emergency.

“The people of our great state have endured so many personal, medical, and economic challenges, and this crisis is not yet behind us,” said Gov. Larry Hogan (R). “Reopening the special enrollment period is another way we are helping Marylanders weather this storm, get back on their feet, and recover.”

AD

— Associated Press

Officials seek change in state law on police

Police leaders in Baltimore asked Maryland lawmakers to change a state law to allow them to fire officers who have been charged with a crime.

AD

The request was made in a letter to the state’s Commission to Restore Trust in Policing, The Baltimore Sun reported. It comes as the state’s House of Delegates police reform work group held a virtual public hearing Thursday about the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a state law that grants police due process rights.

Some, including David Rocah, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, say the law makes it harder to discipline officers. “It’s long since past time for it to be repealed,” Rocah told lawmakers Thursday.

AD

The change requested by the city leaders and Michael Harrison, Baltimore’s police commissioner, would allow police leaders to fire officers “in the days immediately following a criminal incident,” Kristin Blumer, the city’s chief solicitor, wrote in the letter.

AD

Officials referred to misconduct cases where officers stayed in the police department due to the law, including one former police officer who shot a suspect subdued by other officers and remained with the police force for two more years.

The city said they would like the legislature to give officers a way to petition for reinstatement if they are found not guilty. The proposal also asks that police leaders be given authority to suspend officers without pay if they cannot be terminated for misdemeanors.

AD

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

High school to drop Confederate nickname

A Virginia high school will no longer use a Confederate-related nickname, officials announced.

Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County will drop the name “Rebels” based on the results of a community poll and a recommendation from a school committee that supported the change, news outlets reported Thursday.

AD

Nearly two-thirds of the poll’s 1,500 respondents voted to change it, The Richmond Times-Dispatch said.

The school’s mascot was once a Confederate soldier, but it swapped out the visual mascot with a logo using the school’s initials in recent years, according to news outlets.

AD

The mascot was adopted when the school was opened in 1954 and accepted only White students, The Times-Dispatch said.

Principal John Marshall said the name was not representative of the school’s goal to be “an inclusive, welcoming community” for everyone, according to an email sent to the school community that was obtained by news outlets.

“We want every member of our community to proudly cheer the name of our teams from the sidelines without wondering if they are hurting their classmates or betraying their identity,” Marshall wrote in the email.