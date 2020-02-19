For the Hagerstown airport, the money comes after it sued the Department of Transportation last year for allegedly pulling back on funding the facility.

AD

Federal officials had argued that the Hagerstown facility didn’t meet necessary numbers of passengers to get funding under a subsidy program. Plus, they said region’s larger airports — Dulles and Baltimore-Washington International — adequately served the area.

AD

— Dana Hedgpeth

Teenager fatally shot in Charles County

A 17-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night outside his home in Charles County, the sheriff’s office said.

Bradley Alan Brown was shot about 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in the Bryans Road area of the county, said Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the scene about 7 p.m. by neighbors, Richardson said.

AD

In a news release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said detectives were pursuing leads and that the shooting did not appear to be random.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

21 dogs found dead at Dinwiddie property

Authorities said they found 21 dead hunting dogs, along with one still alive, at a kennel behind a home south of Richmond.

The Dinwiddie County Animal Control agency said the incident unfolded Friday when they received an anonymous request to check on the welfare of some animals.

AD

Animal-control officers went to the home in the 12000 block of Boydton Plank Road, about 40 miles south of Richmond, and found a kennel with 10 dog pens and a “running area.” Officials said the dogs were a hunting breed often called Walkers or Walker Hounds.

AD

The one dog that was alive was taken to a veterinarian for care and is “expected to fully recover,” officials said.

There is an ongoing investigation into the “circumstances of the deceased dogs.” Their remains will be examined to determine the cause of death by an animal health laboratory in Lynchburg, according to the statement.

Animal-control authorities said they charged the dogs’ owner — Floyd McNeil Maitland — with two felony counts of animal cruelty. Officials said he may face additional charges, depending on the investigation.