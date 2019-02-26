THE DISTRICT

Toddler found safe after car is stolen

A 1-year-old girl was found unharmed in the District on Tuesday after a car was stolen from Prince George’s County while she was in the back seat, authorities said.

About 3:15 p.m., Prince George’s County police tweeted that detectives were investigating a jump-in car theft in the 5600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Seat Pleasant.

The child was in the back seat of a 2013 dark gray Chevy Traverse with Maryland license plate 4CM8371 when it was stolen, another tweet said.

The girl was found unharmed in the District within minutes, police said, but the car thief was at large and the vehicle was missing.

Southwest woman dies in shooting

A 35-year-old woman was fatally shot Monday in Southwest Washington, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of First Street SW, in the Bellevue neighborhood. The victim was identified as Georgette Goodman of Southwest.

MARYLAND

Man, 91, dies after fire; woman injured

A 91-year-old man and a woman were rescued from a house fire in the Prince George’s County city of Laurel on Monday, but the man later died, authorities said.

The victim was identified as John Henry Karwoski, said Mark E. Brady, the spokesman for the county fire department.

The blaze occurred about 9:45 a.m. in a two-story single-family house in the 15400 block of Laurelton Drive, according to Brady.

The woman remained in critical condition Monday night, Brady said.

Homicide victim's body is found near roadside

The body of a homicide victim was found Monday near the side of a road in the Bethesda area of Montgomery County, authorities said.

About 5:30 p.m., a passerby saw the body in grass near the sidewalk in the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Road, said Capt. Tom Jordan, the chief spokesman for the county police.

He said the body was partially contained in a tarpaulin or bag.

No information was available Tuesday about a cause of death or identity. Police said they did not think the victim was killed where he was found.

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday by a vehicle in the Tysons area, officials said.

About 7 a.m., officers responded to Leesburg Pike near Interstate 495 for the report of an injured pedestrian, Fairfax County Police said.

They found Chandra Bhandari, 72, of Falls Church, who had been crossing the on-ramp from eastbound Leesburg Pike to southbound I-495 between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and was hit by a vehicle, the statement said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, according to police.

