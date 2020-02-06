— Justin Wm. Moyer

Prosecutor: Police probe is 'not finished'

Federal prosecutors who have brought down a dozen Baltimore police officers through their investigation of the Gun Trace Task Force promised more to come Thursday at the sentencing hearing for the latest officer headed to prison in the long-running case.

Former detective Carmine Vignola is the “12th police officer convicted by the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office. We just charged the 13th,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo J. Wise said, referring to a new indictment handed up last month. “And we’re not finished.”

Vignola, 35, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Thursday, after Wise ripped attempts by the former detective’s defense attorneys to minimize his involvement in a BB gun-planting incident from 2014.

Vignola pleaded guilty to lying to a federal grand jury about his role in the incident, as well as not telling the truth about the alleged involvement of a third officer.

In a brief statement, Vignola apologized for his conduct.

In March 2017, the FBI arrested seven members of the Gun Trace Task Force on charges related to robbing people of cash, drug dealing, theft of overtime and lying about their police work in sworn statements.

The case against Vignola came as federal authorities continued to pursue related misconduct.

— Baltimore Sun

Silver Spring woman struck, killed in Laurel

A 54-year-old Silver Spring woman died late Wednesday after she walked out onto Bauer Lane in Laurel “for unknown reasons” and was struck by a car, according to Maryland State Police.

State troopers responded to Bauer Lane at the eastbound Route 108 section about 11:25 p.m. after a report of a pedestrian crash.

A 2005 Honda Civic struck the female pedestrian, state police said. The unidentified driver remained at the scene.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash, state police said.

Drugs, alcohol and speeding are not being considered as factors in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

Coming soon to the state: A new area code

Virginia is set to get a new area code, as the 757 used in Hampton Roads runs out of available numbers.

The State Corporation Commission said Wednesday that the new code — 948 — will start being phased into the area where 757 is used. That area includes Hampton Roads, Williamsburg and the Eastern Shore.

Local calls would soon require using 10 digits instead of seven.

New 757 numbers are set to run out by the end of 2021.