VIRGINIA

Dive teams find truck

that plunged into bay

Dive teams have located a truck that plunged into the Chesapeake Bay after it collided with a van Friday evening and launched off a bridge in Virginia.

The incident unfolded about 6:30 p.m. Friday when a van and a tractor-trailer truck collided, officials with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission said. The truck, which was traveling south near mile marker 12, crashed through the guardrail and went over the west side of the bridge.

Four people in the van were treated and released at the scene, bridge officials said.

Local police and several U.S. Coast Guard assets were deployed immediately for search and recovery before divers spotted the truck Saturday morning, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ronald Hodges said.

Though witnesses reported two people in the truck at the time of the crash, divers had limited view of the submerged vehicle and had spotted only one body inside the cab, Hodges said.

The crash caused significant damage to the toll bridge that connects Hampton Roads in Virginia to the Eastern Shore of the commonwealth. The shoulder lane around the scene of the crash will remain closed for several days as crews repair the curb and guardrail, bridge officials said.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police are investigating the cause of the crash. Bridge officials said the roadway was operating at a posted speed limit of 35 mph at the time of the incident because of heavy rain.

— Lynh Bui

Klan fliers found

on Loudoun lawns

Residents in Virginia found Ku Klux Klan fliers on their front lawns Friday, marking the third time this year that the hate group’s propaganda has been reported in Loudoun County.

Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office found 23 KKK fliers in front of homes on Amelia and Alder avenues in Sterling after residents alerted authorities.

The homes that received the fliers, which were placed in plastic bags filled with birdseed, did not appear to be targeted, according to the sheriff's office. Some of the bags were also found in front of a Leesburg business, the sheriff’s office said.

Loudoun County residents found similar KKK propaganda in bags weighed down with candy around Martin Luther King Jr. Day and again in February.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or surveillance video related to the fliers to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.