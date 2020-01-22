The Pasadena resident said he forgot he had the gun with him, the TSA said. An officer spotted it in his carry-on bag while the bag was inside the checkpoint’s X-ray machine.

On Tuesday, a Prince George’s County man was arrested when officers discovered a firearm in his carry-on. The Fort Washington resident also told officers he forgot he was carrying a gun, the TSA said.

AD

AD

Passengers may fly with firearms in checked bags if they are properly packed and declared, the TSA said. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with a gun and ammunition.

— Katherine Shaver

NTSB: Plane went into a spiral before crash

A small plane that crashed in New Carrollton on an overcast day in late December, killing its pilot, had entered “a right spiraling descent” moments before it sheared through a stand of trees and damaged three homes with flying debris, according to a preliminary report from federal investigators.

The crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, and no one was hurt on the ground. Authorities in Prince George’s County and neighbors said the owner of a carport that bore the brunt of the impact was away on Christmas travel.

AD

AD

The NTSB’s preliminary report on the Dec. 29 crash found that the New York-bound pilot, Gordon Allen, had been cleared to fly out of College Park Airport with the aid of the plane’s instruments, given the poor weather. He was turning right and climbing to about 1,900 feet when the plane began its downward spiral, the report said.

One person on the ground told investigators that the plane was not visible because of the weather, but the sound of its 150-horsepower engine “suddenly cut off,” according to the NTSB. Two other people said they heard the engine “sputter.”

The Grumman American Aviation AA-5A was built in 1978. The NTSB said a final report on the probable cause of the crash could take up to 18 months.

AD

— Michael Laris

Man dies in single-car crash in Pr. George's

A man was killed Saturday in Prince George’s County when he drove off a road and crashed into a pole, police said.

AD

Gerald Lewis Brown Jr., 41, of Upper Marlboro was killed in the crash shortly before 8 a.m. in the 10200 block of Marlboro Pike, county police said.

In a statement, police said they were trying to determine why Brown drove off the road. He died at the scene, police said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Panel backs measure for Richmond statue

A Richmond City Council panel has advanced a resolution that requests funding for a statue on the city’s famed Monument Avenue that would honor African American troops who fought for the Union during the Civil War.

AD

The resolution also asks the city administration to develop a plan for erecting the statue that would memorialize 14 Medal of Honor recipients from a U.S. Colored Troops regiment of the Union Army, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. A private foundation is conducting a fundraising effort for the statue, and the city’s resolution would chip in $5,000.

The full council might take action on the measure next week, the newspaper reported.