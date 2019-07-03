MARYLAND

Authorities investigate fatal 2-car crash

Police said Wednesday that they were investigating a fatal two-car collision in Montgomery County.

About 3:30 p.m., Montgomery County fire spokesman Pete Piriginer tweeted that emergency personnel responded to River Road and Old River Road in Poolesville for a crash that left two people with traumatic injuries.

Montgomery County police tweeted that the crash involved a fatality, which closed River Road between Esworthy and Seneca roads.

A pickup truck with a trailer loaded with sod was involved in the crash, which sheared a utility pole and left one person trapped in a vehicle.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

State gets $1.8 million for storm damage

Virginia will receive $1.8 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for electrical distribution repairs as a result of damages caused by Tropical Storm Michael.

The grant will be used to reimburse communities for the actions they took in the immediate response to and during the recovery from the storm.

The sub-recipient for funding is the Southside Electric Cooperative for electric distribution repairs.

The October storm hit Florida as a hurricane, then made its way up the coast and was downgraded to a tropical storm. In Virginia, at least five people were killed. The storm also knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and closed roads.

— Associated Press

Former lt. governor to leave school position

Former lieutenant governor Bill Bolling (R) will have to leave his $140,000 a year position at James Madison University under a new state law.

The legislation that went into effect Monday stops universities from employing former gubernatorial appointees to their governing boards within two years of the end of their term.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the law was prompted by the university’s hiring of Bolling, who had just come off the university governing board. The paper says the bill faced no opposition by the General Assembly. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed the bill in March.

The paper obtained records this year that show Bolling wrote part of his own job description for a newly created position of senior fellow in residence for public service, and the job wasn’t advertised.

— Associated Press