MARYLAND

Two charged with

murder in shooting

Two people have been arrested and charged with murder after a man was fatally shot Sunday evening, Prince George’s County police said.

Prince George’s officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting in the 7200 block of Shockley Court off Allentown Road in the Fort Washington area. When they arrived, they found Giovanni Little, 22, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced dead there.

Within minutes of the shooting, police arrested two men who they say are Little’s acquaintances: Irving Silva, 25, of Northwest Washington, and Jelani Edwards, 17, of Brentwood. Edwards is being charged as an adult, police said.

Police said that Silva and Edwards robbed Little before the shooting. Silva and Edwards have been charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

The homicide is the 157th in the Washington area this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 37 have been in Prince George’s.

VIRGINIA

Man shot during possible burglary

A Centreville homeowner allegedly shot a man in front of his home early Monday during what might have been a burglary, Fairfax County police said.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Fairfax National Way about 5 a.m. for a reported burglary after the homeowner saw a man in his backyard, police said.

The homeowner, who was not named, confronted the man near the front porch of his home and fired at the man several times, police said. The man was hit twice and fled the scene, police said.

He went to a hospital in Loudoun County before being airlifted to Reston Hospital, where he was being treated for wounds that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

Police said they are investigating whether a burglary was in progress, but said the men did not appear to know one another. The results of the investigation will be forwarded to Fairfax County prosecutors, who will determine whether to file charges, police said.

— Justin Jouvenal

3 shipping containers

sink near port

The U.S. Coast Guard says three shipping containers have sunk near a Virginia port.

News outlets cite a release from the Coast Guard that says eight containers were seen floating near the Norfolk International Terminals of the Port of Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Port Authority, the containers had fallen off the cargo ship APL Antwerp.

Five containers were recovered Sunday afternoon, and the Coast Guard is working with the port authority’s Maritime Incident Response Team to recover the sunken containers.

The contents of the containers have not been disclosed. Until the sunken containers are recovered, they are considered potential navigational hazards.