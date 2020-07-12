In a separate incident, around 4 a.m., police responded to a report of an adult female with a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 800 block of 19th Street NE. The woman — identified as 28-year-old Shanika Williams, of Northeast Washington — died at the scene, D.C. police said in a statement.

Police also identified the victim of a fatal shooting that authorities say appears to have been an attempted robbery. Jose Yaxon Cuc, of Northwest Washington, died around 6 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of North Capitol Street NE, near Fort Totten, police said in a statement.

Around 100 people have been killed in the District this year, more than 20 percent higher than for the same period of 2019, which set a decade high.

— Michelle Boorstein

MARYLAND

Man found shot in apartment complex lot

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday in a parking lot outside an apartment complex in Annapolis, police said Sunday.

The victim, Walters Mpang Halle Elangwe, 29, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said officers found Elangwe in a gray Honda on the 1100 block of Primrose Court at around 3:57 p.m. Saturday.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No other information was immediately available.

— Teddy Amenabar

Three shot on trail in Hyattsville area

Three people were shot Saturday evening on park land in the Hyattsville area of Prince George’s County, authorities said.

Three men were hit in the upper body after two groups confronted each other on the Northwest Branch Trail near Riggs Road, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police said.

All three victims were taken to hospitals, but information about their conditions was not available. No arrests were reported.

Initial accounts indicated that the victims were found near Ruatan Street, which runs east of Riggs Road, and gives access to the trail system.

The victims were not immediately identified.

— Clarence Williams