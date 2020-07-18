Two others in the vehicle, including a 2-year-old girl, also were taken to a hospital after the wounded driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a Jersey barrier, police said.

Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said the child and the other occupant were examined as a precaution.

The gunfire, reported shortly before 10:20 a.m., came from someone in another vehicle. A motive has not been determined, and no arrest has been made.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Two fatally shot in separate Md. incidents

Two people were found shot to death in separate incidents within an hour of each other Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, police said.

County police responded about 10:10 a.m. after a woman was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head in the 9600 block of Stuart Lane in the Clinton area. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Sgt. Lamar Robinson said the shooting did not appear to be random.

At around 11 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Kent Village Place in the Landover area and found man with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in either case.

— Tara Bahrampour

VIRGINIA

Md. men charged in Arlington homicide

Two men were arrested Friday in Prince George’s County in connection with a June homicide in Arlington, police said.

Christopher Rather, 27, of Oxon Hill, and Franklin Lambright, 27, of Temple Hills, were charged with murder in the shooting death of Donovan A. Green Jr., 21, of Upper Marlboro, Arlington County police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred following a dispute in the early morning hours of June 28 in the 3000 block of Columbia Pike. The two men entered a vehicle, then shot into a crowd before fleeing the scene, said police spokeswoman Ashley Savage.

Green was found inside a car with upper body trauma and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Rather and Lambright are being held in Prince George’s while awaiting extradition to Arlington. Police said additional charges are pending.

— Tara Bahrampour

Fairfax police chief hurt in church scuffle

Fairfax County police chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. was injured Saturday during a scuffle inside his church with a person who apparently has a mental illness, county police said.

Two people suffered stab wounds that were not considered life threatening, police said. The chief was not stabbed, but scratched and perhaps bitten as he helped to subdue the suspect, police said.

He was taken to a hospital for examination.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. at Grace Covenant Church, a large house of worship in Chantilly, where the chief was present as a member of the congregation, police said.