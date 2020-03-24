A U.S. Park Police helicopter found the hikers on rocks about 50 feet above the river, he said.
— Martin Weil
D.C. man fatally shot in Pr. George's
A D.C. man was found fatally shot over the weekend in Prince George’s County.
Damaris Lindsey, 38, was found about 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the driver’s seat of a van that had struck a guardrail on northbound Interstate 295 near eastbound Route 50, police said.
He had a gunshot wound and died at a hospital, police said.
They said they are trying to find a suspect.
— Martin Weil
Illegal street race under investigation
A sheriff’s office is trying to determine who organized an illegal street racing event that left a man dead and a teenager injured after the two were thrown from the back of a truck.
Michael Fritz, 22, died on Sunday of injuries sustained in the accident in Frederick, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A 19-year-old man was hospitalized but is improving, officials said.
Deputies were responding to a call that a large group of people were racing vehicles about 10:15 p.m. Friday when they found the men injured. Deputies determined they were riding in the bed of a pickup when it left the road and the two fell.
A 19-year-old driver was not seriously hurt, the office said.
— Associated Press
VIRGINIA
One dead after house fire in Woodbridge
A person was killed in a fire in a Woodbridge home, authorities said. The blaze broke out just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 12800 block of Silvia Loop.
Firefighters found the person inside the home. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prince William County police did not release the victim’s name, pending family notification.
— Dana Hedgpeth