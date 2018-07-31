THE DISTRICT

2 killings bring D.C.

total for 2018 to 94

The deaths of two men in separate shootings a half-hour apart in the District on Monday bring the total number of slayings this year to 94, a 40 percent increase over this time in 2017.

Police released few details of the killings but did identify the victims. No arrests had been made, and authorities had not discussed any possible motives.

Speaking at a news conference Monday morning, before the latest two fatal shootings, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham noted a 7 percent drop in violent crime but said, “We are very concerned about the recent increase in homicides.”

The chief noted initiatives that include flooding one hard-hit area, Ward 8, with an increased law enforcement presence in struggling communities as part of the department’s summer crime initiative.

“The mayor has tasked every agency in the District government with focusing on preventing these senseless killings,” Newsham said. He noted officers have seized more than 1,000 illegal firearms from the streets this year.

The first fatal shooting Monday occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue NE. It is just off the H Street corridor, one of the District’s nightlife areas.

Police responded to the sound of gunshots and found Dion DeMarco Boyd, 21, with bullet wounds. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

About 5:47 p.m., police found a man who had been shot in the 1500 block of 19th Street SE. Andre Hakim Young, 47, of District Heights, Md., died soon after at a hospital.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Town to bring back suspended police chief

The Northern Virginia town of Purcellville plans to reinstate its police chief Wednesday after a year-long investigation into allegations of misconduct found no evidence of wrongdoing, officials said.

Cynthia McAllister faced being fired after nearly half of the town’s 16 officers accused her of belittling them, inserting herself into internal-affairs investigations and trying to intimidate a council member by sharing a dash-cam video that appeared to show the council member running a stop sign.

In a statement, Purcellville Town Manager David Mekarski said an investigation by two outside consultants found no evidence that McAllister acted inappropriately.

— Antonio Olivo

Wounded man is charged in break-in

A man who was shot Monday by a Centreville homeowner has been charged with unlawful entry, Fairfax County police said Tuesday.

Ethan Redd, 29, of Chantilly was shot twice Monday about 5 a.m. when a homeowner in the 6300 block of Fairfax National Way saw him in the backyard, police said. The homeowner, who was not named, confronted Redd and shot him twice before Redd fled.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows Redd unlawfully entered the residence. Redd was charged Monday night and remained hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said initially that they were investigating whether a burglary was in progress and that the two men did not appear to know each other.