An initial investigation found that the two suspects and the victim were involved in a dispute before the killing.

Botchway is faces first- and second-degree murder and other charges. Naeb is facing charges including second-degree murder, according to police.

Both suspects are being held without bond, officials said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Woman, 19, was fatally stabbed, police say

A 19-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Prince George’s County, police said.

Police said the victim, identified Monday as Denaisha Hyson of District Heights, was found Saturday in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in the Forestville/District Heights area.

Police said Hyson was found with an injury to her upper body and died at a hospital. Police later said she had been stabbed.

Officials said an initial investigation found that the stabbing was not a random crime, but they did not name a suspect or suspects.

— Martin Weil

Two killed in crashes in Prince George's

Two men died in separate weekend crashes in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

One incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Brandywine Road just off Branch Avenue in Clinton. Police said the driver was headed south on Brandywine when the car went off the road and struck a tree.

The driver — identified by police as Michael A. King, 42, of Brandywine — was pronounced dead at the scene.

In another crash, a 57-year-old man from Fairfax, Va., died after his car went off the road and onto a median strip, hitting a pole. That crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday along Indian Head Highway near Berry Road, police said.

The driver, identified as James Endter, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Officer's actions under review after arrest

Authorities in Ocean City say that a police officer’s actions are under review after a video appeared to show him throwing a punch and putting his arm around a young man’s neck.

Ocean City police spokeswoman Ashley Miller told the Daily Times of Salisbury on Friday the department is aware of the video. She said the use of force in the arrest has been going through a multilevel review.

The video shows officers handcuffing a young man over an open container of alcohol on the boardwalk on May 31. The man’s friend, Taylor Cimorosi, can be heard yelling expletives at officers complaining about why his friend is being arrested.

Cimorosi calls an officer a “pig” right before the officer tells him he’s under arrest. Cimorosi asks why before the officer places his hands on Cimorosi’s shoulders and neck.

Cimorosi places his hands on the officer’s forearms. The officer appears to strike Cimorosi and then wraps an arm around the man’s neck.

Cimorosi was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

He told the newspaper: “I was really just speaking my First Amendment. And I just, I feel like that cop shouldn’t be, shouldn’t have a badge no more.”

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Man, 22, dies in Woodbridge crash

A 22-year-old man died after a crash Sunday night in Prince William County, police said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. along the Prince William Parkway near Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge.

Police said an initial investigation found that the driver — who was identified as Ezekiel Josiah Gales of Dumfries — was headed east on the parkway when he lost control of the car.

The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree before overturning. He was ejected from the car and taken to a hospital, where he died Monday, police said. Gales was not wearing a seat belt.

Officials said in a statement that “alcohol and drug use are not believed to be factors in the collision.”