A woman who was also in the vehicle was shot in the leg. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The second shooting happened at about 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of 51st Street NE, in the Deanwood neighborhood.

Police said the victim, Stephen Magruder, 49, of Northeast Washington, was found in a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police did not comment further on the cases.

Homicides in the District are up about 15 percent over this time in 2019. Five people have been killed in the District since Monday.

— Peter Hermann

Driver charged with murder in biking death

A driver has been arrested and charged with murder after D.C. police say he intentionally struck and killed a cyclist following a dispute at a gas station in Southeast Washington earlier this month.

The victim was identified as David Farewell, 45, of Southeast.

Eric Beasley, 29, of Southwest Washington, was charged with first-degree murder in Farewell’s death, police said. His attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to a request for comment.

The incident happened late Sept. 4, when Farewell and Beasley interacted at a gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Anacostia Freeway, police said.

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says Beasley was putting gas into a burgundy Honda Accord as Farewell and a woman were filling a bicycle tire with air.

The woman told police that Beasley made disparaging comments toward her, according to the affidavit. She described Farewell as getting angry and jealous, and telling Beasley they were a couple.

Police said they have surveillance video of both men at the gas station, but no footage of them interacting. The woman told police she did not know Beasley.

As Farewell slowly rode away from the station, with the woman walking alongside, Beasley followed, police said. The two stopped, and Farewell approached the vehicle before getting back on his bicycle and riding off, police said. It is unclear if the two exchanged words.

Beasley followed Farewell again, police said. As he crossed Young Street, police said, the vehicle “appears to accelerate and swerve toward the decedent, striking and running over him.”

Authorities said the driver stopped, briefly got out and then got back in the Honda and drove off. Farewell died at a hospital.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Three men killed in two separate incidents

Three men are dead after violence in two separate incidents in Prince George’s County.

Local police said one incident involved two men who were fatally shot around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Audrey Lane near Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill.

Few details were immediately available. Officials said officers responded to the area after hearing the “sound of gunshots” and found two men who had been shot several times. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as Davonte Simms, 27, of Alexandria, and Kion Scott, 26, of Oxon Hill.

The other homicide happened around 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Danford Drive near Keystone Avenue in Clinton. Officers were called for a report of a shooting and found a man with “trauma to the upper body,” according to a Twitter message from local police.

The man, 21-year-old Deandre Clark of Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they are working to determine motives and find a suspect or suspects in each of the killings.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Man dies after shooting at nightclub

A man was fatally shot early Friday morning at a club in Northern Virginia. His identity wasn’t immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

Falls Church police said in a statement that the shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. at the Diva Lounge on Wilson Boulevard.

Authorities said they were called for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses to the shooting told police that an attacker shot the man and fled. He is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s who has dark hair and was wearing a blue polo shirt and black shorts.

Officials said they do not have any video footage of the gunman.

In the statement, police officials said, “while this incident remains an active criminal investigation, police believe there is no continuing threat to the community.”

City officials said it was the first homicide in Falls Church since 2012.