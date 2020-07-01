A second shooting occurred about two minutes later and three miles away, in the 1800 block of Q Street SE, near Anacostia Park. Police said a man was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police identified the victim as Kelvin Goggins, 18, of Southeast. A police report says he had been shot in the face.

Six more people were shot in the District on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to police, in Southeast and Northwest Washington. None of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Homicides in the District are up about 9 percent compared with this time last year.

— Peter Hermann

Scooter driver dies after Southeast crash

The operator of a motor scooter was killed Tuesday in a crash in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

The gasoline-powered scooter was going south about 1:55 p.m. in the 1700 block of 25th Street SE, police said, when it went around vehicles stopped at a stop sign and entered the intersection with Naylor Road. It was struck by an SUV, police said.

The scooter operator died at a hospital, police said. His name was not immediately available.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Body found in lake; distress cry reported

A body was found in a lake in Charles County on Tuesday, a few hours after a woman living nearby heard a cry of distress in the early-morning darkness, according to authorities.

The woman heard a man yelling for help about 4:40 a.m. near a lake behind her house on Fountain Head Court in the Waldorf area, the county sheriff’s office said.

Emergency personnel, including a dive team, arrived and began searching, the sheriff’s office said.

Divers recovered the body of a man about 8:45 a.m. The man was identified as Raymond Anthony Savoy Jr., 31, of Waldorf, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy is to be conducted to determine the cause of death. No obvious signs of trauma were found, the sheriff’s office said.