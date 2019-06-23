THE DISTRICT

Weekend shootings leave two men dead

Two men were killed in separate shootings Saturday, D.C. police said.

A 22-year-old was shot and killed in the afternoon in Southeast, police said Sunday. They said that about 3:18 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of K Street after a report of a shooting. They found George Hendrix unconscious with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in Northwest on Saturday night, police said. Authorities said police responded to the 600 block of Morton Street at 9:51 p.m., after a report of a shooting. They found Melton Grant, of no fixed address, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Responders found a second man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3400 block of Georgia Ave. NW. He was taken to a hospital.

The shootings remain under investigation.

— Steve Thompson

MARYLAND

Man hit, killed by car in Prince George's

A man was hit by a car and died early Sunday in Prince George’s County, police said.

Police said the incident happened about 12:10 a.m. near the service road of Route 210 and East Swan Creek Road. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said the vehicle’s driver stayed at the scene.

— Cortlynn Stark

Helicopter, boats used to rescue injured hiker

An injured hiker had to be rescued from the Billy Goat Trail on Sunday morning, Montgomery County authorities said. A U.S. Park Police helicopter and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service boats were deployed to assist when the hiker was injured on Section A of the trail, near Great Falls, authorities said. That portion of the trail is described as technical and strenuous by the National Park Service, and hikers are injured on the trail every year.

— Cortlynn Stark

VIRGINIA

Body found near shopping center

A man’s body was found early Sunday in Reston, police said, and the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire about 1:45 a.m. and found a body in a wooded area near the Hunter Woods Plaza shopping center. The man’s identity has not been confirmed.

— Rebecca Tan