Police issued a lookout bulletin for a white SUV that they suspect was connected to the shooting.

— Keith L. Alexander

Man arrested in fatal shooting in apartment

D.C. police on Tuesday arrested a man who they say fatally shot a woman inside an apartment in Northwest Washington during an argument over money for marijuana.

Karlos Antonio Kinney, 20, of Southeast, was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the shooting occurred about 12:45 p.m. on April 30 in a ninth-floor residence at the Golden Rule Apartments in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. Police said the victim, Resha Blount, 25, was found dead in a bedroom.

A police report says that after Blount was shot, the assailant pointed a handgun at another woman in the apartment and stole her cellphone in an apparent attempt to stop her from calling 911.

Police said the assailant left the apartment with the phone. But an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says the suspect left behind the phone belonging to Blount.

On that phone, police said, they found text messages discussing the purchase of marijuana with a man they later identified as Kinney. The arrest affidavit alleges that the suspect shot the victim four times after they argued over the price for the marijuana.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

WSSC Water bills to rise by 6 percent

Most residents in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties will see 6 percent higher water and sewer bills starting July 1 as part of a new budget approved Thursday for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission.

Under the budget’s recommended rate increase, a three-person household using an average amount of water will be charged an additional $11 per quarter, the utility said.

The councils for both counties jointly approved the utility’s $1.5 billion budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. The utility’s board is expected to approve the recommended rate increase in June.

WSSC Water officials noted that many bills are up already because residents are spending more time at home and that more people are struggling financially because of job losses during the coronavirus pandemic. The utility will continue to suspend water service shut-offs and waive late fees, as it has done since the pandemic started, officials said.

It also included a $324,000 increase from the current budget — for a total $3.2 million — to help customers struggling financially, in part because of the pandemic’s economic impacts.

WSSC Water spokesman Chuck Brown said the utility must continue to replace pipes, pumps and other aging infrastructure during the economic downturn.

He said WSSC Water projects it will lose $148 million in revenue through June 30 and into the next fiscal year. Those losses, the utility said, are the result of commercial customers using less water and residential customers hit by job losses requiring more financial help. The utility has made $131 million in budget cuts to help offset those losses, Brown said.