The shooting occurred about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue NE, in the Carver-Langston area. Speight, of Northwest Washington, died at a hospital.

Police said they charged Derrick Kearney, 24, of Southeast Washington and Daquan Anglin, 24, of Laurel with first-degree murder while armed. A 16-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile; his name was not divulged.

Two witnesses described how the suspects drove around neighborhoods in a stolen Jeep Cherokee looking to steal a dirt bike, according to the affidavit.

After shooting Speight, police said, the suspects drove away in the Jeep, only to pass a D.C. police vehicle. Police said they later found the Jeep in an alley and pursued it to Eastern Avenue near the Maryland line. Police said they arrested two suspects who ran into an apartment building and another on the street.

— Peter Hermann

Oxon Hill man arrested in 2019 slaying in SE

D.C. police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in August in the Fairlawn neighborhood of Southeast Washington.

Melvin Simmons, 26, of Oxon Hill was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said he was arrested on a warrant.

Simmons is charged with shooting William Roland, 28, of Southeast Washington shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of 18th Street SE. Roland was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said officers responding to calls about gunshots found the victim lying in the street. A police report said that Roland was struck in the chest and neck and that 11 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Juvenile pleads guilty in deadly fair assault

A 15-year-old accused of fatally punching a man at a Maryland agricultural fair pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Wednesday.

A Frederick County Circuit Court judge kept the teen’s case in the juvenile court system, and prosecutors indicated during the hearing that they would agree to his release upon completion of a Department of Juvenile Services assessment program, the Frederick News-Post reported.

The teenager was accused of attacking John Weed, 59, at the Great Frederick Fair in September.

Prosecutors have said the defendant and his 16-year-old brother asked the man for a dollar and then threw multiple punches at Weed when he refused. Prosecutors alleged the 15-year-old ran at the victim and delivered the fatal blow, news outlets reported.

Charges of first-degree and second-degree assault were dropped against the 15-year-old under a plea agreement, the News-Post said. The defendant’s brother was charged with assault in October, but the status of his case was unclear.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Newspaper wins battle over prison records

A judge ruled that prison officials in Virginia broke the law when they “willingly and knowingly” withheld information about strip searches.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that Norfolk Circuit Judge Junius Fulton III had ruled in the newspaper’s favor in a lawsuit filed over the strip searches.

Pilot reporter Gary Harki had used the state’s Freedom of Information Act to request the records. They included the names of visitors who had been strip-searched, the reasons for the searches and the identities of those who were banned for refusing to be strip-searched.

The newspaper was following up on reporting that showed prison officials strip-searched visitors from ages 1 to 83. Officials also had threatened to permanently ban them from visiting prisoners if they refused to be searched.

Harki’s articles led to state laws that now regulate searches.