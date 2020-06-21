— Ian Shapira
Northeast man killed in scooter crash
A man was killed Friday in a scooter crash in Northeast Washington, police said.
D.C. police said Javon Gilbert, 43, of Northeast, was headed northwest in the 3800 block of South Dakota Avenue NE about 1:15 p.m., when he apparently lost control of the scooter, hit the right-hand curb and was thrown from the vehicle.
He died at a hospital, police said.
— Martin Weil
VIRGINIA
Arrests made in death of Fauquier woman
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Fauquier County woman who was found Thursday night, the county sheriff’s office said.
Kelly Marie Gray, 40, of Bealeton, was found in her apartment by a family member, the sheriff’s office said.
She had suffered severe trauma to the torso, the office said.
Melody Dawn Glascock, 54, was arrested and charged with murder and destroying or concealing evidence, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.
On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said James Samuel Embrey III, 20, and Maria Dawn Embrey, 40, both of Stephens City, Va., had been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
— Martin Weil