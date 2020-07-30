The boy was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

Man charged with fatal stabbing inside home

A Germantown man was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death last week of a 63-year-old man who was attacked inside his home, officials in Montgomery County said Wednesday.

Justin A. Wilson, 26, was arrested Tuesday in Virginia, police said. He is accused of killing Edigio Ienzi of Duhart Court in Germantown on July 23.

Police said at around 11:30 a.m. on that day, a relative of Ienzi’s was asleep in an upstairs bedroom and was awakened by a loud noise and the sound of Ienzi yelling. She went downstairs to find Ienzi struggling with an unknown man holding a knife, officials said, and she ran back upstairs to call 911.

Police said a neighbor’s home surveillance system recorded a person fleeing the scene.

“Another family member, after reviewing the video surveillance, told detectives that he believed the suspect to be someone he knew, and provided Wilson’s name,” police said in a statement Wednesday.

It is not clear whether Wilson has an attorney. He was being held Wednesday in Virginia, pending extradition to Montgomery County, police said.

In Rockville, woman dies after 3-car crash

A woman was fatally injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.

Amanda Motta, 74, of Gaithersburg was a rear seat passenger in one of the vehicles in the collision, which occurred about 9:10 a.m. at West Montgomery Avenue and the ramp for Interstate 270, police said.

The car she was in was turning left from the I-270 exit ramp onto eastbound West Montgomery Avenue when a car going west on Montgomery collided with it, police said.

The vehicle in which Motta was a passenger then struck a third vehicle, police said.

Motta was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

The driver of the car she was in and the driver of the other car in the initial collision were both taken to hospitals with serious injuries, police said.