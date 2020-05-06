The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. in the first block of H Street NW, near First Street.

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says the victim told Hale “that everyone could not fit in the Uber and that he would have to cancel the ride.”

The documents do not state how many people were trying to get into the vehicle.

Police said the victim tried to run inside the Walmart as he was being punched and that he was stabbed in the abdomen near the store’s front entrance. Police also said they arrested Hale at gunpoint outside the Walmart.

— Peter Hermann

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Northwest

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in a fatal shooting that occurred last week on New York Avenue NW, D.C. police said.

Ch’Juan Robinson, 22, of Southeast Washington, was arrested on a warrant and charged in the April 29 death of Louis Kingsbury, 32, of Southeast Washington, police said. They said Robinson was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Kingsbury was found with “multiple gunshot wounds” about 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of New York Avenue NW, after a shooting was reported, and he died at the scene, police said.

The shooting occurred in front of a carryout near the Interstate 395 interchange, on a heavily traveled road used to leave and enter the District. At a community meeting Tuesday, residents expressed concern over the daylight shooting.

D.C. Police Capt. Han Kim told the group he has a “high concentration” of officers in that location. No motive for the shooting has been provided.

— Martin Weil

and Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Motorcyclist dies after being struck by car

A motorcyclist was fatally injured Monday in a collision with a car in Prince George’s County, police said.

Keith Baham, 46, of Washington, was going east on Central Avenue in the Capitol Heights area about 5:40 p.m. when he was struck by a car that pulled onto Central from Davey Street, police said, citing a preliminary investigation.

Baham died at a hospital, they said. The driver of the car and a passenger suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident was under investigation, police said Tuesday.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian killed in Manassas hit-and-run

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Prince William County.

Local police said the incident happened about 5 a.m. Wednesday near Balls Ford Road and Sudley Road in Manassas.

Police identified the victim as Alberto Anthony Marino, 62, of Bristow. An initial investigation found that the vehicle hit Marino as he was crossing Sudley Road. Authorities said he was not in a crosswalk. The driver fled the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they believe the vehicle involved is a silver-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corrolla. The vehicle, police said, probably has damage to the passenger side and the mirror.