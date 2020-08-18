On Friday, the zoo said an ultrasound that morning showed what looked like a fetus. The zoo said it had launched its 24-hour-a-day panda cam watch.

Officials said then that they were hopeful that a healthy cub could be born soon.

The Monday ultrasound appeared to provide new evidence that the fetus was viable. It prompted the zoo to tweet: “Keep your paws crossed!”

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Man charged in death of Pr. George's woman

A Capitol Heights man has been arrested in the shooting death of 51-year-old Kim Gooden, a woman identified in charging documents as his girlfriend.

Kenneth Duane Sedgwick, 50, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and assault, Prince George’s County police said in a news release Tuesday. Authorities said he was in police custody in the District and would be extradited to Prince George’s.

Gooden and Sedgwick, both of Capitol Heights, were in an “ongoing relationship,” police said.

Investigators think Sedgwick shot Gooden in the early-morning hours of Aug. 12 in an apartment in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights, according to charging documents. Officials said they later obtained surveillance footage showing the suspect fleeing the area in Gooden’s car minutes after a witness reported hearing loud pops.

On Friday, Prince George’s officers conducted a welfare check at the Southern Avenue home and found Gooden with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

— Katie Mettler

Police: Motorcyclists shut I-270, do stunts

Shots were apparently fired Monday night as a large group of motorcyclists briefly shut down Interstate 270 in Frederick County, Maryland state police said.

About 50 people on sport motorcycles briefly closed the northbound lanes of the highway around 8:30 p.m. and began performing stunts and burnouts, state police said.

As troopers headed to the area, the group left and went to a park-and-ride lot on Route 80, state police said. The motorcyclists left as troopers arrived, police said.

State police said a caller reported hearing shots while the motorcyclists were on the interstate, and shell casings were later found there. There was no indication that any people or objects were struck, police said.