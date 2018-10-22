THE DISTRICT

Hotline is set up for victims of clergy sex abuse

The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington said it has created a hotline and an email address for survivors to report child sexual abuse by members of the clergy.

The announcement by U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu follows a scathing report in August by a Pennsylvania grand jury that described decades of systemic sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, including in Pittsburgh.

This month, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Washington’s archbishop, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who had served as a bishop in Pittsburgh when some of the abuse occurred.

Liu’s office said in a statement that survivors “who wish to share their experiences and/or those who have knowledge of such abuse” can file reports “for potential criminal investigation and prosecution.”

The hotline number is 202-252-7008. The email address is USADC.ReportClergyAbuse@usdoj.gov. “All reports will be reviewed, and a team of criminal investigators, prosecutors and victim advocates . . . will determine whether any criminal charges can be brought or victim services provided,” according to a news release.

MARYLAND

Dog attacked by five pit bulls has died

A woman’s foxhound died after suffering critical injuries after it and its owner were attacked by a group of mixed-breed pit bulls in the Rockville area, authorities said.

On Thursday at 5 p.m. in the 12700 block of Robindale Drive, the woman, 28, and her dog were attacked. The 7-year-old dog, named Addie, died over the weekend, according to Thomas Koenig, director of the Montgomery County Animal Services Division.

The woman was treated at a hospital for several severe bite injuries and released that night, Montgomery County Police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man killed in Landover crash is identified

Police identified the man who died in a crash Sunday in the Landover area as David Hughes, 39.

Hughes, of Southeast Washington, was traveling west on Matthew Henson Avenue and tried to cross over the southbound lanes of Landover Road when his car hit a Nissan heading south about 3:45 a.m., police said.

Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

— Lynh Bui