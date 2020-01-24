Montgomery police said in a statement that an initial investigation found Garth was crossing the tracks at the platform when he was hit by the CSX train.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Frederick man gets four years for fraud

A Maryland man has been sentenced to four years prison after he took more than $1.6 million from clients at his payroll processing business and used them to pay his personal expenses, federal authorities said.

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III sentenced David Richison, 64, of Frederick, to 48 months in federal prison for wire fraud and aiding in the filing of a false tax return, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release.

According to his plea agreement, Richison admitted that from at least 2012 through 2014, the tax forms that he prepared and filed on behalf of his clients properly reported the amount of taxes owed, but a corresponding amount of tax deposits was not made with the IRS. Richison began taking money from the client escrow fund to pay for his own personal and business-related expenses, such as legal fees, rather than paying those funds to the IRS, as he told his clients.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Police officer dies after being dragged by car

A 24-year-old police officer in Virginia died after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop, and the driver is facing charges that include felony homicide, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Friday during an emotional news conference.

Katie Thyne was one of two police officers who were standing by the driver’s side door of a vehicle when it accelerated forward and drove a block before slamming into a tree on Thursday evening, Drew said.

Drew said the driver’s-side door was open, and the officers had just asked the driver to step out of the car.

“One officer was able to step out of the way, and she was not,” Drew said.

Drew said Thyne was pinned between the door and the tree. She was flown to a hospital in Norfolk, where she died of her injuries.

Drew identified the driver as Vernon Green II. He said Green’s vehicle was pulled over because the officers were investigating a drug complaint. He said they had smelled a strong odor from the car.

The chief said Green was arrested after a short foot chase. In addition to the felony homicide charge, Drew said Green faces charges of eluding police and possessing narcotics. It’s unclear whether Green has hired an attorney.