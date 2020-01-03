She had upper-body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Warrant is issued for man in mortgage fraud case

A Prince George’s County Circuit Court judge issued an arrest warrant Friday for a Rockville man who allegedly swindled a District Heights woman out of her home.

AD

William Wayland, who has been indicted on five criminal counts including theft and unauthorized law practice, was released Dec. 13 on his own recognizance ahead of his February trial. But Judge C. Philip Nichols said that after reading media reports about Wayland, who is accused of stealing more than $7,000 from Patricia Duckett, he worried that others were at risk.

AD

Wayland, 52, was called back to court for a hearing Friday but did not appear.

Duckett said she had paid Wayland to obtain a loan modification on her home but later learned that her house had been sold. She was evicted. Wayland did not respond to requests for comment, and a lawyer for him could not be reached.

— Rachel Chason

AD