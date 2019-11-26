A U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman said that “in an abundance of caution . . . access to Capitol Complex buildings was restricted for a short time.” A D.C. police spokeswoman said the alert involved an aircraft.

AD

North American Aerospace Defense Command officials initially said they scrambled aircraft to respond to a violation of airspace, adding that the aircraft was not considered hostile. But on Tuesday afternoon, Maj. Andrew Hennessy, a U.S. military spokesman, said no fighter jets were scrambled.

AD

The lockdowns were lifted about 9:15 a.m.

— Peter Hermann

and Dan Lamothe

Man fatally shot in Northeast, police say

D.C. police said a man was fatally shot late Monday in Northeast Washington.

The man’s name has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. along the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue in the Brookland neighborhood.

AD

— Dana Hedgpeth

THE region

Man charged in death of woman in August

D.C. police on Tuesday arrested a man in the killing of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found in August in a brush fire in Bowie, according to authorities.

Thomas Fields Jr., 36, of Southeast Washington has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. As of Tuesday, he had not made his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court.

A police spokesman said Fields had been in a relationship with the victim, Marquita Lucas, who lived in Northwest and had been studying to be a nurse.

AD

Police said they believe that Lucas was killed early Aug. 17 inside a residence in the 3700 block of Horner Place SE, near Congress Heights, and that her body was driven 23 miles to a field off Crain Highway across from Bowie Town Center and set on fire.

Authorities have not disclosed how Lucas was killed or commented on a motive. Additional details will be released when Fields appears in court, possibly Wednesday.

— Peter Hermann

AD