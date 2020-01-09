She has been jailed since her arrest and faces a Jan. 21 detention review hearing before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols in Washington, records show.

AD

Tabizada’s appointed defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AD

— Spencer S. Hsu

Man fatally shot in Shaw neighborhood

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday in the Shaw neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Malick Cisse of Northwest Washington. D.C. police said Cisse was shot in the head about 11:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Seventh Street NW, outside the Gibson Plaza Apartments.

— Dana Hedpgeth

Md. teen charged in slaying of another teen

A Gaithersburg teenager has been arrested in connection with the slaying of another teen in Southwest Washington.

D.C. police said Jwhan Simpson, 17, is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder while armed.

AD

Police alleged Simpson was involved in the killing of Domonique Franklin, 16, of Southeast Washington. His body was found Aug. 30 in a vacant unit of an apartment building in the 200 block of M Street SW.

AD

— Dana Hedpgeth

VIRGINIA

Metro stations to close for weekend work

Four Metro stations on the Orange and Silver lines will close this weekend for a track bed lighting improvement project.

Metro workers will install new LED lighting at the Ballston, Virginia Square, Clarendon and Court House stations on Saturday and Sunday to improve visibility for operators and cut Metro’s energy use in half.

The stations will close at 1 a.m. Saturday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. The transit authority will have free shuttle buses at the closed stations to carry passengers between East Falls Church and Rosslyn.

AD

— Justin George

Ex-bank manager gets prison for stealing

A former bank manager at an Alexandria Wells Fargo branch was sentenced to 33 months in prison for stealing more than a half-million dollars from elderly clients, federal prosecutors said.

AD

The sentencing followed a September guilty plea by Fetehi Mohammed, who admitted to ingratiating himself with elderly customers and persuading them to sign blank withdrawal slips, according to court filings. He then lied to bank tellers, telling them he was obtaining cashier’s checks for the account holders, the filings state.

He had those checks made payable to Navy Federal Credit Union, where he and his wife had opened a personal account in 2014, court filings said.

Authorities charged him Aug. 30 in Washington and said the scheme began in February 2017.

A judge also ordered three years of supervised release and that Mohammed pay the bank $509,864.95 in restitution and $38,779.01 as a forfeiture money judgment.