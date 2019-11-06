— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Two charged in fatal stabbing of teen girl

A teenage girl was fatally stabbed Tuesday after a fight that also left two men wounded in Prince William County.

Police said the incident happened about 11:44 p.m. near Robinson Court and Harrison Street in Woodbridge. An initial investigation found that people who knew one another had gotten into a fight and that three were stabbed.

The victims included the ­17-year-old woman, who was taken to a hospital, where she died, and two men who are 26, according to police. Police said the men were expected to survive.

The name of the teen who died was not released by authorities.

Police said two suspects fled in a vehicle and a search ensued. Police found the abandoned vehicle, and after the search continued, two suspects were found at their home on Brentwood Court.

Police arrested Jennifer Janeth Mejia-Recillas, 19, and Enrique Miguel Stock, 20, both of Woodbridge.

Mejia-Recillas faces one count of murder, along with other charges, and Stock faces one charge of accessory after the fact and two counts of assault and battery. They are being held without bond, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Four in custody after shooting at Walmart

Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Warrenton on Tuesday, and a manhunt involving dogs, helicopters and drones went on for hours in Fauquier County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the store’s parking lot. The victims, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, suffered wounds that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

On Wednesday, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said four suspects were taken into custody after a manhunt.

Charged were Deonte Tyrone Clayton-Warren, 18, of Stafford; Jordan McKinley Washington, 20, of Stafford; and two male teenagers — 16 and 17, both of Fredericksburg. All were charged with felony malicious wounding and other counts.

— Martin Weil

and Dana Hedgpeth

The Region

Snowflakes possible early next week

An unusually strong blast of Arctic air for November will sweep over the Washington region by Tuesday, perhaps setting the stage for the season’s first snowflakes.

Right now, this doesn’t look like a big snow event, but perhaps a situation in which there is some light rain on Tuesday that changes to light snow. Little or no accumulation is the most likely scenario.

The chance for a light accumulation will increase in colder areas north and west of the Beltway and especially into the mountains, where accumulation is likely between Monday night and Wednesday.

Forecasts may trend toward a more significant snow event or a nonevent with no snow.

— Jason Samenow

and Wes Junker

