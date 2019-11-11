Fire officials said on Twitter that the woman died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Her name has not yet been made public pending notification of relatives.

Buchanan said the fire was quickly extinguished and investigators are working to determine a cause. No other injuries were reported.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Pedestrian struck on Beltway's inner loop

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday, state police said.

The pedestrian was struck about 12:30 a.m. by a GMC Yukon on the Capital Beltway’s inner loop near Allentown Road and the Joint Base Andrews exit, according to Maryland State Police.

Authorities said a woman was “standing in the second lane” from the left side of the roadway. It was not immediately known whether she was walking along the road or had gotten out of a vehicle that had stopped.

The driver stayed at the scene, and the cause of the crash is under investigation. Police did not immediately release the woman’s name. They said no charges have been filed against the driver.

— Dana Hedgpeth

