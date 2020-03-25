Police said the shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of 19th Street SE, just off Minnesota Avenue.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots found the unconscious victim in the driver’s seat of a white Kia Forte with Maryland license plates, according to a police report. The report said there was damage to the driver’s side window.

Police said six shell casings were found on Minnesota Avenue near the Kia.

Robinson was shot less than half a mile from where a 36-year-old woman was killed Friday in the 1900 block of 16th Street SE. Police identified that victim as Lagioria Marquita Brinkley, also of Southeast. Police said she had been shot in the head as well.

A D.C. police spokeswoman said that based on preliminary results of the investigation, the two shootings do not appear to be related.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

State superintendent could stay on longer

The Maryland school board voted to keep the state schools superintendent in her job if they can’t find another leader by July 1.

Karen B. Salmon, a former Talbot County schools superintendent, informed the board she would not seek another four-year term, and the board had begun a search for her replacement.

“It is possible that the coronavirus could hamper our ability to complete the superintendent search by the end of the fiscal year,” said Justin Hartings, a school board member. “We are being prepared for any contingencies . . . we are not giving up. we are not hitting pause.”

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

Man pleads guilty to fatal beating with bat

A man who police say fatally beat a man with a baseball bat to get money for drugs has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

The Free Lance-Star reported that Matthew David Roberson, 43, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court on Tuesday.

He will face a possible life sentence.

Larry Dean Roberson, 54, was sleeping in a recliner at his home in south Stafford in November 2018, when he was attacked, authorities said.

The Robersons had a distant connection through marriage. But Larry Roberson’s family said the men are not related.

Police said Matthew Roberson was captured on video trying to use the victim’s card at an ATM. He also purchased a gas station gift card and traded it for drugs, police said.