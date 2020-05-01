The victim was identified as Resha Blount, 25, of Northwest.

Police said they were called to the building, located between New York and Massachusetts avenues, at about 12:45 p.m.

A police report says that after the woman was shot, the assailant pointed a handgun at another woman who was in the apartment and stole her cellphone in an apparent attempt to stop her from calling 911.

AD

Police said the assailant left the apartment with the phone. No arrests have been made. The police report lists robbery and drugs as a possible motive but does not elaborate.

AD

As of Friday afternoon, there were 49 homicides in the District so far this year, compared to 51 at this time in 2019, which reached a decade high.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man is found dead after parking lot fire

A man was found dead after a fire in Prince George’s County, officials said Friday.

On Thursday at around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Branch Avenue in Temple Hills after a report of smoke coming from the bottom level of a parking structure adjacent to Iverson Mall, Prince George's County Fire spokesman Michael J. Yourishin said in a statement.

AD

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a storage space beneath the first floor ramp, the statement said, and discovered the body of a man. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death, officials said. Both the police and fire departments are investigating the circumstances leading to the fire.

AD

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 301-77-ARSON.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Two killed in crashes in Prince George's

Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Prince George’s County in recent days.

In one, a 22-year-old man died. Maryland State Police said the incident happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday near eastbound Route 50 and Route 410 in College Park.

AD

An initial investigation found the man was driving a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria when he and a female passenger got into a physical fight in the car, according to police. He lost control of the car. It overturned and crashed into a pole. He was trapped in the car, and officials said he died at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

The road was closed for some time, and the crash remains under investigation.

AD

Police later identified the driver as Davon Robinson, of New Carrollton.

In an earlier incident, Prince George’s County police said Dempsey Herring Jr., 39, of Waldorf, was killed after the motorcycle he was driving around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday crashed along Brandywine Road.

AD

Police said the motorcycle went off for the road after it crossed the double yellow line and hit a pole. The incident is still under investigation.

Herring was pronounced dead on the scene and the incident remains under investigation.