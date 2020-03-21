A woman who identified herself as Brinkley’s sister said the family did not want to speak to a reporter at this time. Police said no arrest had been made.

The slaying occurred minutes before 10 p.m. and was one of several shootings in Southeast on Friday night and early Saturday. It appears two people were struck by stray bullets — a boy in an apartment and a man washing dishes in his home.

AD

A man was also shot about 11:40 p.m. in a hallway of an apartment building in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue SE, in the Garfield Heights neighborhood, police said. A 7-year-old boy was struck in the left leg, they said.

AD

Police said the man who was shot in the hallway had a 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun when police arrived. The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment and was charged with illegal possession of a firearm. His name was not immediately available.

Authorities said they were looking for a second person. Police did not say whether the man who had been shot had fired his gun. The boy was reported to be conscious after the shooting.

AD

Police said that about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was shot in the left thigh in the 800 block of Alabama Avenue SE, in Congress Heights. A police report said the man refused to provide “any information about how he sustained the injury.” No arrest was made.

Police said that about 1:45 a.m., a man washing dishes in his residence in Southeast heard a loud sound outside in the 5000 block of Call Place SE, in Marshall Heights.

AD

A police report said the man “felt a sharp pain” and noticed “he had been shot in the lower back.” The report said “the shot appeared to come from outside [in] the parking lot area into his kitchen window.”

No arrest was made, and police described the man’s injury as not life-threatening.

AD

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Police probe shooting death in Pr. George's

Prince George’s County homicide detectives Saturday were investigating the fatal shooting of a man found in a vehicle near Kenilworth Avenue, Interstate 295 and Route 50.

Authorities were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released pending family notification. Police are asking anyone with any information on the shooting to call 866-411-TIPS.

AD

— Keith L. Alexander

VIRGINIA

Man detained after airport incident

A passenger on a flight operated by Frontier Airlines was taken into custody at Reagan National Airport on Saturday after officials said he used the emergency slide to exit the airplane.

AD

Flight 536 from Denver landed about 11:40 a.m., when a man became disruptive and unruly, said Jennifer De La Cruz, a spokeswoman for Frontier.

Once the plane was parked at the gate, officials said, the man opened one of its doors and deployed the emergency slide. He then exited the plane via the slide and was immediately stopped by airport police and taken into custody. The remaining passengers were taken off the plane via another door. De La Cruz said the incident is under investigation.