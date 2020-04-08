A witness told police that a vehicle pulled up alongside a car on Alabama Avenue, and “the occupants started shooting.” The woman was struck in the upper body.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that was shot at drove just across the Maryland border, to the 3900 block of Suitland Road. Police said the injured woman was taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead.

AD

The victim was identified as Brea Moon, 21, of District Heights.

In an unrelated shooting, police said a 15-year-old boy was shot several times early Wednesday outside the Stoneridge Apartments complex near the Greenway community.

AD

Police said the boy was said to be conscious at a hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE. Police responded to reports of eight gunshots and found the boy lying on the ground.

Witnesses told police the wounded teen and another person were riding on one bicycle when a person opened fire from a white four-door vehicle with tinted windows. The boy who was shot was struck in the back, buttocks, right leg and right arm, a police report said.

AD

No arrests have been made in either case.

— Peter Hermann

Woman, 77, dies after kitchen fire in NW

A 77-year-old woman has died after being critically injured in an apartment fire, the D.C. fire department said Tuesday.

The woman was injured Monday in a fire in a seventh-floor apartment in the 6100 block of 16th Street NW, the fire department said. The woman was taken to a hospital from the scene, the department said.

AD

D.C. police identified the victim as Elsie Louise Gray, 77, of Northwest.

The fire broke out in a kitchen and was cooking-related, according to the fire department.

— Martin Weil

and Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Cheetah cubs born at Zoo's Front Royal site

A 5-year-old cheetah named Echo gave birth to four cubs Wednesday at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, the National Zoo said.

AD

The zoo posted a live feed of the births on its website, in which one cub could be seen crawling in the straw, chirping and nursing, while the mother cheetah licked the others clean.

The cubs were sired by a 4-year-old cheetah named Scott.

“This was Echo’s first pregnancy, but we’re confident in her maternal instincts and abilities,” said Adrienne Crosier, a cheetah reproductive biologist, according to a zoo statement.