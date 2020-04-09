Neighbors called authorities to report that smoke and fire were pouring from the basement, where some residents were known to live, officials said.
Two other adults who live in the home were displaced by the fire damage, Donelan said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
— Clarence Williams
Pugh seeks new delay in start of prison term
Former Baltimore mayor Catherine E. Pugh asked a federal judge Wednesday for a second delay in the start of her prison sentence stemming from the fraudulent sales of her self-published children’s books.
An attorney for Pugh argued in a motion that his client should not begin her three-year sentence April 27 because of court delays prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the location of the federal prison to which she has been assigned.
Pugh, who was originally ordered to surrender next Monday, requested an extension to June 1.
Pugh pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges. Authorities accused her of carrying out a scheme for several years by selling her Healthy Holly paperbacks to nonprofit organizations to promote her political career.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons ordered Pugh to report to a correctional facility in Aliceville, Ala., according to the motion.
Defense attorney Andrew White wrote in the filing that he has begun the process to ask the bureau to assign Pugh to a prison in West Virginia. He said sending Pugh to Alabama goes against the Trump administration’s sweeping criminal justice reforms requiring the bureau to place prisoners in facilities as close as possible to their primary residences.
— Associated Press