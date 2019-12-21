THE DISTRICT

Md. woman found fatally shot in NE park

D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Hyattsville woman whose body was discovered near a Northeast Washington park late Friday.

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Nyesha Lenea Galloway. Police said Galloway had been shot multiple times. Her body was discovered near Fort Mahan Park, in the 400 block of 42nd Street NE.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

— Keith L. Alexander

VIRGINIA

Police identify body found in Fairfax County

A body found near a Mount Vernon-area bridge Wednesday has been identified as 31-year-old Micale Kebede of Alexandria, Fairfax County police said Friday.

Detectives are investigating Kebede’s death as a homicide, police said. A state medical examiner determined that Kebede suffered trauma to the upper body.

A resident of the area discovered Kebede’s body while walking a dog Wednesday afternoon, police said. The body was found near a bridge at the intersection of Old Mill and Gateshead roads.

Police did not release additional details about the case. Kebede’s family could not immediately be reached for comment.

— Justin Jouvenal