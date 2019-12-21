Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099.
— Keith L. Alexander
VIRGINIA
Police identify body found in Fairfax County
A body found near a Mount Vernon-area bridge Wednesday has been identified as 31-year-old Micale Kebede of Alexandria, Fairfax County police said Friday.
Detectives are investigating Kebede’s death as a homicide, police said. A state medical examiner determined that Kebede suffered trauma to the upper body.
A resident of the area discovered Kebede’s body while walking a dog Wednesday afternoon, police said. The body was found near a bridge at the intersection of Old Mill and Gateshead roads.
Police did not release additional details about the case. Kebede’s family could not immediately be reached for comment.
— Justin Jouvenal