Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

— Keith L. Alexander

VIRGINIA

Police identify body found in Fairfax County

A body found near a Mount Vernon-area bridge Wednesday has been identified as 31-year-old Micale Kebede of Alexandria, Fairfax County police said Friday.

Detectives are investigating Kebede’s death as a homicide, police said. A state medical examiner determined that Kebede suffered trauma to the upper body.

A resident of the area discovered Kebede’s body while walking a dog Wednesday afternoon, police said. The body was found near a bridge at the intersection of Old Mill and Gateshead roads.

Police did not release additional details about the case. Kebede’s family could not immediately be reached for comment.

— Justin Jouvenal

