It was the sixth homicide in the Anacostia area since March 30. Three of the victims were women, and police have made an arrest in one of the cases.
A woman was killed March 20 in the 1900 block of 16th Street SE; a woman was fatally shot March 25 in the 1600 block of 19th Street SE; two men were shot and killed May 19 in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, near the Anacostia Metro Station; and a man was killed May 27 in the 1300 block of U Street SE.
— Peter Hermann
Man killed after being struck by vehicle
A 21-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday when authorities said he was struck by a vehicle in the Takoma neighborhood of Northwest Washington.
The incident occurred about 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Piney Branch Road NW at Dahlia Street.
Police identified the victim as Timothy Abbott of Northwest. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A D.C. police spokeswoman said that Abbott was in a crosswalk when he was struck and that the driver of the vehicle stopped and waited for police.
Authorities said the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
— Martin Weil
and Peter Hermann
MARYLAND
Pedestrian fatally struck in Pr. George's
A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday in Prince George’s County. The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. along the southbound side of Kenilworth Avenue near Route 50.
Few details were immediately available, and the pedestrian’s name was not released, pending notification of family. Prince George’s County police said that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and that the driver remained at the scene.
— Dana Hedgpeth