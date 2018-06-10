MARYLAND

Woman is slain

in Pr. George's

A woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in District Heights, the second reported homicide in nine hours in Prince George’s County.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Lorring Drive just before 11 a.m. to investigate reported gunshots, authorities said. They found a woman in a parking lot suffering from wounds to her upper body, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

— Dan Morse

Police investigate

slaying in Laurel

A 25-year-old Laurel man was fatally shot early Sunday, and police said they were “working strong leads” in the case.

Prince George’s County police identified the victim as Christopher Stanley.

Police said they were called to the Haynes Road area of Laurel about 3 a.m. and found Stanley inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officials said via Twitter that the shooting was contained to the home., The two slayings in District Heights and Laurel, about 18 miles away, were not related, police said.

— Dan Morse

School bus aide is

charged with assault

A school bus aide was charged with assaulting a 7-year-old boy on the way to his school for children with special needs — an attack Prince George’s County police said they learned about only after reviewing bus security video that told a different story from the one provided by three adults on the bus.

Those adults, according to police, first told officers that the child had “acted out and attempted to throw [the aide’s] cellphone out of a window.” Officers found no evidence to support that claim, police said Sunday.

Instead, police say, surveillance video showed the aide grabbing the child, shoving him into several seats, and assaulting him “about the head and neck.” The child suffered bruises to his neck.

Police charged the aide, DeQuan Brooks, 22, of Laurel, with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.,

The adults on the bus “have been reassigned and removed from contact with students, pending the outcome of the investigation,” said John White, a spokesman for Prince George’s County Public Schools.

The incident unfolded Thursday morning.

— Dan Morse