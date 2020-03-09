Police did not have a detailed description of the suspects, but said on Twitter that they were two boys between the ages of 10 and 12.

According to a police report, the woman was getting out of her car when the juveniles came up to her on W Street and pointed what looked like “black in color handguns” at her. She told police that it sounded like one of the boys said, “give me your keys.”

She tried to run, but one of the boys allegedly took her iPhone 6s from her back pocket. Then one of them allegedly fired a shot from a BB gun at the woman before they fled. She suffered minor injuries when she was grazed and was taken to a hospital, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Cyclist killed, two hurt near Annapolis

One bicyclist was killed and two others injured in the Annapolis area Sunday in a collision with an SUV, the Anne Arundel County police said.

The bicyclist who died was not immediately identified. He and the injured cyclists were in a group of seven who were riding on East College Parkway near Bayhead Road about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Kam Cooke, a county police spokesman.

Cooke said the cyclists were going in a single-file line at the right-hand edge of the westbound lane when they were struck.

A woman who was injured was treated at a hospital and released, Cooke said. The other injured person, a man, was also taken to a hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, Cooke said. The incident is under investigation.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Man dies after double shooting in Loudoun

One of two men shot in an incident in Loudoun County over the weekend has died.

The two men were shot about 9 p.m. Sunday on Rusty Blackhaw Square in Sterling, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. They were taken to hospitals, and one of them died.

He was identified as Jeremiah D. Gray, 20, of Temple Hills.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting remains under investigation. It’s the county’s first homicide of the year.