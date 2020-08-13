A police spokesman said the woman was in grave condition;

a report says she was shot in the back of the head.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. Police said they do not know of a possible motive, or whether the shooting was random, targeted or the result of road rage.

AD

The driver, who was in a Dodge Charger, told police that the shooting occurred on Interstate 695 and that he exited and stopped when he saw a police officer parked on M Street SW, a mile away from the shooting scene.

AD

Police said ShotSpotter, a device that alerts to gunfire, picked up the sounds of gunshots near Exit 1C on I-695, near the 600 block of Virginia Avenue SE. Police responded to that location before realizing the vehicle that had been struck was on M Street.

According to a police report, the driver told the officer that his passenger “was shot while he was driving on the highway by unknown suspect or suspects.” Police said the woman had been in the front passenger seat.

AD

Homicide detectives are investigating because of the severity of the woman’s injuries.

The woman’s mother said she has not been able to visit her daughter in the hospital because of coronavirus concerns. She said she saw her daughter by video and that she was able to “make a couple of moves with her arm.” She was not able to speak.

AD

The mother said she did not know the person who had been driving the car or where her daughter had been going. She works at a grocery store.

— Peter Hermann

Man, 40, fatally stabbed in Northwest

A man was fatally stabbed in Northwest Washington, according to local police.

D.C. police said the incident unfolded around 12:46 p.m. Wednesday in the hallway of a residential building in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue in the Brightwood neighborhood.

AD

When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene and later identified as Sa’id Grey, 40, of Northwest.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Advocacy groups push for special session

Eighty advocacy groups are mounting a campaign to press the Maryland General Assembly to reconvene in a special session to tackle the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, including an expected surge in evictions and massive cuts to the state budget.

AD

The groups, which sent a letter to Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) last month, said they are stepping up their efforts with plans that include rallies, marches, digital ads and text messaging.

AD

Leaders of the groups, which include CASA of Maryland, Progressive Maryland and the Maryland Center on Economic Policy, say it is imperative that state lawmakers meet before their normal 90-day session in January to consider emergency protections for renters and workers and a settlement of a lawsuit over inequitable funding at historically Black colleges and universities.

Spokesmen for Ferguson and Jones declined to comment.

Several states have planned special sessions amid the pandemic, including Virginia, where lawmakers will meet on Tuesday.

Maryland’s last special session was held in 2012 to consider votes on taxes and an expansion of gambling.