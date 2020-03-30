— Martin Weil
MARYLAND
Man charged in fatal Langley Park assault
Prince George’s County police said they have arrested a man on charges that he fatally assaulted a 34-year-old man in Langley Park.
Authorities charged Edwin Salmeron-Gonzalez, 22, of Langley Park, in the March 18 killing in the 1500 block of Merrimac Drive.
Officers found Cristian Montoya-Canales, of Berwyn Heights, dead at the scene with trauma to his body, police said.
Investigators found surveillance footage that showed a man assaulting Montoya-Canales, knocking him to the ground and continuing the attack once he fell, police said.
Police said they think the men knew each other, and they continue to seek a motive for the attack.
— Clarence Williams
VIRGINIA
Store employee shot intruders, police say
An employee of an Arlington business was arrested after he shot and seriously wounded a youth during a break-in at the business, police said.
Arlington police said three people forced their way into a business in the 2400 block of Shirlington Road about 5 a.m. Sunday and began to take cash and merchandise. Police did not identify the business.
An employee in a secure backroom heard them, picked up a weapon and opened the door to the sales floor, police said.
He fired, striking the youth, police said. They said that the employee went to the backroom but that he returned and fired again as the intruders were trying to leave. The wounded youth was found outside with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, police said.
Police said the employee, Hamzeh Abushariah, 33, of the District, was charged with malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm. He was also charged with violation of a protective order, they said, but did not provide further details.
— Martin Weil