THE DISTRICT

Woman is shot in road rage incident

A woman was shot in the arm, chest and side of her neck in an incident that police are calling road rage, as she was riding in a vehicle Monday morning on a highway in the District.

According to D.C. police, the incident happened about 1:15 a.m., when a man was driving a Chevrolet Cruze north on Interstate 295 near the Malcolm X Avenue exit in Southeast Washington.

A dark blue, four-door sedan drove up fast and cut off the Cruze. The sedan then slowed down and pulled up beside the Cruze before a man inside fired a handgun, hitting the woman three times, and then drove off.

Police said the driver took the woman to a hospital. Officials said her injuries are not life-threatening. The incident is under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Police investigate homicide in Pr. George's

A man was killed in Maryland on Tuesday, bringing the number of homicides this year in Prince George’s County to three, officials said.

About 7:15 a.m., a Greenbelt police officer called to alert investigators that when he finished his shift and went to visit a relative who lives in the 5700 block of Lundy Drive in Lanham, he saw what appeared to be a body in the backyard, according to George Mathews, a spokesman for the Greenbelt police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

The crime comes amid several homicides in the Washington area in the first days of the new year. In the District, six people were killed over the weekend.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Lynh Bui

Hogan's anti-crime plan for Baltimore

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday a $13 million plan to address unrelenting violent crime in Baltimore City, which the Republican chief executive described as “completely unacceptable.”

A state-of-the-art violent crime operations center would open in the city to host 200 law enforcement officers from 16 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, Hogan said, including an elite team of Maryland state troopers, a dedicated prosecutor, and members of FBI anti-gang units.

The governor also proposed charging repeat violent offenders with federal crimes, and said he will introduce legislation to increase minimum sentences to 10 years for repeat offenders who use a gun to commit violence. Other legislation would allow publication of detailed, judge-by-judge information on sentences handed down for violent crimes across the state.

Baltimore had more than 300 murders in 2018, down slightly from the previous year. A Washington Post investigation last month showed police had made arrests in just 27 percent of homicide cases.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian is fatally struck in Arlington

A person was struck and killed Tuesday along a road in Arlington, officials said.

The incident happened about 10:18 a.m. along Arlington Boulevard near Manchester Street.

Arlington County Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who struck him stayed at the scene.

Police said they have not released the man’s name, pending the notification of his relatives.

— Dana Hedgpeth