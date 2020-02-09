Hedgpeth, from Brandon, Fla., was described in the report as a “critically missing/endangered person as well as a mental health consumer.”

The Secret Service took him into custody for making threats to do bodily harm and possession of a prohibited weapon. The sheathed knife on his left hip had a 3 ½ inch blade, authorities said. Hedgpeth also wore an empty pistol holster on his right hip, police said.

The incident took place at the northwest corner of 15th St. NW and Pennsylvania Ave. NW, according to the report.

— Michael Laris

MARYLAND

Death of midshipman, 21, under review

A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman died Saturday during a semiannual fitness test, academy officials said Sunday.

Duke Carrillo, 21, collapsed during the 1.5 mile-run portion of the physical readiness test, the academy said in a release. Those at the scene attempted to resuscitate him. He was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the release said. His death is under review.

Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Tex., was a sophomore majoring in quantitative economics and had aspirations of being a naval aviator.

He was attending the academy with his twin brother Dylan, and his brother Jake, who is a plebe, as freshman are known.

— Susan Svrluga

One killed, 4 injured in Montgomery crash

A man was killed and four people were injured in a car crash in Germantown early Sunday, officials said.

Police identified the victim as Resham Lal, 51, of Germantown.

An initial investigation found that Lal was making a left turn onto Plummer Drive from Frederick Road when he struck a vehicle traveling south on Frederick Road. Lal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash, which occurred about 1:30 a.m., caused the second vehicle to be pushed into the carport of a nearby home, where it caught fire, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. The fire was quickly controlled.

Four people in the second vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, officials said. Lal was alone in his vehicle.

— Rachel Chason

VIRGINIA

Jail accused of failing to assist in probes

A Virginia jail that came under state scrutiny after the 2015 death of a mentally ill man is now being accused of failing to cooperate with an investigation into three other inmate deaths.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state Board of Corrections sent a sternly worded letter to the superintendent of Hampton Roads Regional Jail last month, saying the jail’s response to request for investigative records of the inmate deaths “is wholly inadequate” and does not comply with board regulations.

The Board of Corrections is investigating three deaths at the jail in 2018 and 2019.