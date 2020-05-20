Jackson and a man were shot April 27 while sitting in a car in the 8200 block of Gorman Avenue, according to police. The pair went to a hospital on their own.

Jackson died the next day, police said. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Davis was in the custody of Prince George’s authorities on a no-bond status. They said Hurd was taken into custody in Los Angeles and is awaiting extradition.

AD

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the shootings, police said.

AD

— Martin Weil

Man fatally stabbed in Langley Park

A man was fatally stabbed early Wednesday in Prince George’s County, police said.

The man’s name was not released, pending notification of his relatives, according to police.

The incident happened about 1:45 a.m. in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue near Keokee Street in the Langley Park area. Officers found a man wounded inside an apartment, according to a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident was not random, according to the news release. Officials said detectives are trying to find a suspect or suspects.

AD

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Man charged after pedestrian is killed

Police said they have made an arrest after a pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles in a hit-and-run in Prince William County.

AD

The incident happened about 5 a.m. May 6 near Balls and Sudley roads in Manassas.

Police identified the victim as Alberto Anthony Marino, 62, of Bristow.

An initial investigation found that a Toyota Corolla struck Marino as he was crossing Sudley Road. Police said that as Marino lay in the roadway, he was hit by a Nissan Xterra. Both drivers fled, police said, and Marino was not in a crosswalk.

On Monday, police said they arrested the driver of the Nissan — Wainer A. Pichinte Echeverria, 35, of Frederick, Md. Authorities said Echeverria was on his way to work in Manassas on the morning of the crash. He was charged with felony hit-and-run and was being held without bond, according to officials.

AD

Police said they were trying to identify the driver of the Toyota that initially struck Marino. The car was likely to have damage to its passenger-side bumper and was missing a passenger-side mirror, according to police.

AD