They said they are trying to determine how the incident occurred. The car, which had been going north on Carroll Avenue, left the area, the police said.
It was described only as a light-colored sedan.
— Martin Weil
VIRGINIA
Orders issued under 'red flag' gun law
At least three dozen Virginia residents have been prohibited, temporarily or permanently, from having firearms or purchasing them based on a new state law allowing authorities to convince a judge that a person would be a danger to themselves or others.
The “red flag” law creating the petition for substantial-risk orders began July 1 as one of many gun-related restrictions approved this year by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.
Twenty-six temporary and 10 permanent orders were issued in July and August, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The numbers came from the Virginia State Police, which operates the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. The state police are prohibited from releasing details about the orders.
The “red flag” law is designed to reduce gun-related deaths, including suicides, by confiscating a person’s guns or preventing the purchase of firearms. The law directs police or a prosecutor to petition a judge or magistrate to issue a 14-day “emergency substantial risk order” against someone considered a threat.
Authorities must submit an affidavit outlining their reasoning. A hearing must be held within 14 days of any seizure to give the gun owner the chance to ask that the order be resolved and the person’s guns be returned.