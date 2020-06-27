The local directors also suggested offering in-person voting at all pre-established early voting centers in each jurisdiction across the state, starting Oct. 29 and continuing through Election Day, according to the Sun.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland held its primary mostly by mail with limited in-person options. Problems were reported including long lines at polling centers, ballots mailed fewer than two weeks before the election and incorrect dates on ballots.
“While we acknowledge there were some problems with implementation of the primarily vote-by-mail June 2, 2020, primary election, valuable lessons have been learned and there is adequate time to remedy those issues before the general election,” the association wrote.
The directors urged state officials to make a final decision by July 10 about how to carry out the election.
