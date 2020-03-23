Kevin Kinnally, associate director of the Maryland Association of Counties, said the virus outbreak “is going to have a massive impact on state and local economies.”
Kinnally added that it’s hard for governments to predict the length of business closures and the loss of revenue.
Andrew Schaufele, director of the state’s Bureau of Revenue Estimates, said Maryland’s workforce may be somewhat protected relative to other parts of the country because it has a higher population of government employees and other types of workers who can work from home. But he still expects a significant loss in tax revenues.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.