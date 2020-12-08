Winter, which can often be unpredictable and disruptive in the greater Washington region where northern, southern and eastern weather systems collide, brought just 0.6 inches of snow last winter — among the warmest on record. While there’s always the possibility of a repeat of 2010’s Snowmageddon, 2016’s Snowzilla or even 2011’s Commutageddon, forecasters this year predict an overall mild winter, although a snowier one than last year.

Most governments, despite their tight budgets, define snow clearing and emergency shelters as core services, no matter how much any response costs, officials say. But operations will be more complicated this season because governments will have to keep workers apart to protect them from catching or spreading the virus when every hand is needed. That means fewer crew members in each truck and more trucks on the road, and possibly longer waits for every street to be cleared.

Residents who need emergency shelter because of power failures, water main breaks or damage to their homes will find socially distanced and possibly nontraditional shelters — such as in Maryland, where officials are thinking of using buses to supplement shelters in recreation centers.

Here’s a breakdown of winter preparation plans around the region.

The District

District officials say the pandemic has not altered the city’s typical winter snowstorm preparations. City agencies recently completed a “snow dry run,” in which D.C.’s, Department of Public Works, Department of Transportation and Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency, among other departments, walked through and practiced critical functions, like snowplow routes.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she has no concerns about a shortage of funds to prepare for winter storms this year, despite a city budget that is otherwise strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

The salt domes are full, said D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), who chairs the transportation committee that oversees snow removal. She added that the District has not cut its snow removal budget for this winter.

Snowplows will stick to their regular schedule — major arteries first, residential streets last — despite the reduction in commuter traffic while many work from home during the pandemic. But Cheh said she worried that residents who are used to being inside all the time for months might forget that the city still mandates that they clear their sidewalks of snow.

Residents looking for a good workout and a socially distanced volunteer opportunity can sign up for a program called Serve DC — a volunteer corps that clears snow for elderly and disabled homeowners who can’t shovel their own sidewalks.

Virginia

Virginia’s Department of Transportation handles snow removal in all counties across the commonwealth, except for Henrico and Arlington. Even in Arlington, though, VDOT clears major routes such as I-395 and the major arterials of Glebe Road, Lee Highway and Route 50. Cities and larger towns handle their own snow removal, with the exception of the interstates.

VDOT has $211 million set aside for winter weather — in line with the state’s pre-pandemic expectations. More than 2,500 VDOT crew members and additional contractors are available for snow removal statewide, as are more than 11,300 pieces of snow-removal equipment. VDOT also has more than 690,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.1 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine on hand to treat the roads.

In Fairfax, the state’s most populous county, officials said they are working to ensure that people who need to use the county’s shelters during a bad storm would be spread out while eating or sleeping there to guard against spreading the coronavirus.

Still, officials are hoping that the forecast of a mild winter this year holds up.

“Where usually a bad winter would have an impact on our budget, a bad winter now is going to have more of an impact,” said Seamus Mooney, coordinator for the county’s Office of Emergency Management. The county is anticipating a $40.6 million budget shortfall during the next fiscal year, according to a forecast published last month — with county budget officials attributing that to lost tax revenue caused by the pandemic.

Officials in neighboring Prince William County said they don’t anticipate the pandemic to have much of an effect on how they deal with winter storms. County residents rarely need to use shelters during a heavy storm and, if they do, there is plenty of space, said Matt Smolsky, assistant chief of the county Department of Fire and Rescue.

Arlington County’s Mike Collins, deputy director of operations for environmental services, said he will stagger starting and quitting times for emergency workers to reduce their contact with one another. If workers do get sick and the county runs short of employees, whether because of covid-19 or cold and flu season, he will rely on private contractors.

His department also maintains and repairs water mains, which tend to break in extreme weather. More trucks will respond to each incident, and more than one will be left running, with a heater on, to keep workers separated from each other.

With many white-collar residents working from home, and others out of work, the reduced traffic will be a godsend to those road-clearing crews, several officials said.

“Snowplows sitting in traffic don’t do much good,” said Jeff DuVal, deputy director of Alexandria Transportation and Environmental Services department. With most schools devoid of students because of remote instruction, the need to plow school parking lots and bus loops is not as critical, which will free up some crews, DuVal said.

Maryland

Maryland officials also are taking extra precautions because of the pandemic. Only one person will be in a snowplow at a time and vehicles will be disinfected between shifts, said Shanteé Felix, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. All hired contractors will be checked in outside of state facilities to lessen contact. Reporting times may be “slightly staggered” for snow call-ins to allow for social distancing.

Prince George’s County snowplow drivers will sanitize their vehicles in between shifts and will use new personal protective equipment, said Paulette Jones of the county’s Department of Public Works and Transportation.

Jones said the county should be able to service areas as usual this year, clearing residential areas 48 hours after the snow stops. There could be delays, she said, if county workers become ill from covid-19.

The move to remote work for white-collar workers is a positive sign for many emergency managers, like Earl Stoddard in Montgomery County.

Typically, during extreme heat or cold weather events, the county encourages residents to seek shelter in county buildings such as recreation centers and libraries. This year, however, many of these buildings are closed or have strict capacity limits to allow for physical distancing, so officials are seeking other venues to provide shelter. One possibility county officials have considered is housing people on Ride-On buses.

The county has so far used two recreation centers to absorb the overflow of individuals at homeless shelters, which have needed to spread residents out. As colder weather makes it increasingly dangerous for people to spend the night outdoors, the county plans to open more recreation centers for the homeless, Stoddard said.