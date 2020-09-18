In Fairfax County, election workers were scrambling to open an additional voting room at the county government center where a line of hundreds of voters, spaced six feet apart, stretched down the block. Long lines were also evident in other northern Virginia locations, where Democrats outnumber Republicans.
Equally long lines, though, were reported in Virginia Beach — where voters stood in the rain — and other parts of the state as well.
Early in-person voting continues through Oct. 31 in Virginia. Voters do not need to submit any application to vote early in person.
